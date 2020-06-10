Age 86 Of St. Paul Passed away June 7, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, James D. Crosson; daughter, Mary J., son, Thomas and parents, George and Anna Pace. Survived by children, James (Mary), Michael (Penny), Gennie Jewett (Jim Geurs); Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 sisters. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Friday, June 12 at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 261 - 8TH St. E. St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation AT THE CHURCH from 9:00 - 9:30 AM Friday. Masks are required. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 10, 2020.