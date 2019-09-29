Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Johanna Shores Presbyterian Homes
3220 Lake Johanna Blvd
Arden Hills, MN
Joanne (Zaccardi) JENSEN Obituary
After nine years of suffering from a massive stroke, at the age of 86, Joanne has joined her loved ones in heaven. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Lee Smisek; brother, Harry Smisek; husband, Gary Jensen; son, Peter Zaccardi; and grandson, Brian Hara. Survived by sister, Susie Londgren (Tom); loving mother of Michael Zaccardi, Tom Zaccardi (Lynnae), Theresa Hara (Jim), Gina Nichols (John) and daughter-in-law Charla Zaccardi. Joanne was the grandmother of 15 of the "best looking" grandchildren (according to Joanne) and 6 great-grandchildren. Joanne will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile and everyday glitz. Her most treasured possession has been her family followed by her dear friends. Special thanks to Presbyterian Homes-Johanna Shores and New Perspective of Columbia Heights for the compassion and care given to Joanne. A memorial service will be held at Johanna Shores Presbyterian Homes, 3220 Lake Johanna Blvd., Arden Hills, 6pm TUESDAY, October 1. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Johanna Shores Presbyterian Home in memory of Joanne Jensen.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
