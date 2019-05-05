|
|
Age 83, of Hastings Passed away on April 24, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Gary E. Christenson Sr; great grandson, Hawkin Dahn; great granddaughter, Lily Roloff. Survived by children, Gary "Cubby" (Lori) Christenson, Patty (Chris) Helgason, Karen (Brian) Arnold; grandchildren, Joe Roloff, Afton (Luke) Dahn, Ashley (Robert) Anthonsen, Natalie (Tony) Adomaitis, Kyle Arnold; great grandchildren, Ryker and Bowen Dahn; other relatives and friends. Joanne worked for 3M for 35 years. Celebration of Life to be held from 5:30-7:30pm on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to This Old Horse in Hastings.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019