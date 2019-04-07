|
|
Age 86, of Hudson, WI Passed away peacefully March 22, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John (Jack). Loving mother of Steve (Theresa), Bonnie (Art) Guerrero, Tim, and Susie (Ed) Nelson; 8 beloved grandchildren, Dave (Cindy) & Dan, Brian (Heather), Kristina (Russ) & Marc, and Michele (Chris), Jake (Erin) & Nicole (Jason); 10 adored great-grandchildren (with one more arriving soon); many other loving family and friends. Joanne enjoyed music, movies, books, travel and made her family her top priority. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and way of making every event memorable and enjoyable. A celebration of her life will be on April 13, 2019 at NOON, with a visitation starting at 10:30 AM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard ((NW corner of Hwy 36 & Cty Rd 5), Stillwater, MN. Memorials preferred to Lakeview Hospice. Special thanks to all the caring staff at CCH and Lakeview Hospice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019