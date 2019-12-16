|
(Danner) JoAnne Age 83, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12th surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Lester and Beatrice Danner, brother Darrel. Survived by her 4 sisters, her children R. David (Doina), Victoria (Stewart) Erickson, Amy, Susan Basarich, 8 grand children, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. JoAnne had a very rewarding career, despite not having a college degree she became the first female Legal Administrator in MN, and ended her career running a 100-man law firm in LA. She had a caring heart for those less fortunate. She began having her law firm adopt needy families for Christmas, providing everything they lacked: appliances, beds, clothing and food and plenty of gifts. She was always the most fun and interesting person in the room and will be dearly missed. An open house to celebrate her life will be held at The Reserve, 720 S. Plaza Way, Mendota Heights Friday, December 20th from 5:30-7:30 pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 16, 2019