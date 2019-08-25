Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Rita Catholic church
8694 80th St. S.
Cottage Grove, MN
Joanne M. DOLS

Joanne M. DOLS Obituary
Joanne M. Michel/Flack/Dols passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Lillian Michel, husband Art, daughter Julie Barnett and son Jeffrey. She is survived by her sister Louise Hughes, daughters Jacki (Wil) Chavie and Jenni (Mike) Dols, nephews Tom (Sue) Hughes and Pete Hughes, grandsons Jeff (Erin) Dols, Tom Dols and Anthony (Rachel) Barnett and great grandchildren Clara and Graham Dols. A memorial service will be held at the Church of St. Rita Catholic church, 8694 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN on August 28, 2019 at 11:00.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
