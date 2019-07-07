|
Age 88 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. Preceded in death by parents John & Mabel Niles, brother Robert Niles and husband James Darst. Survived by children Jane (Chuck) Kollasch, Jill (Gary) Standish, John (Shelley) Darst and Jim (Sandy) Darst; seven grandchildren; one great granddaughter and many family & friends. Memorial Mass Wednesday, July 10th, 3:30 pm at CERENITY MARIAN CARE CENTER, 200 Earl Street with visitation one hour before the Mass. Special thank you to Cerenity Marian Center and the wonderful staff at The Pillars.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019