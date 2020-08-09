1/
Joanne Ruth (Hayden) GOLDBECK
1936 - 2020
Of Inver Grove Heights June 2, 1936 – August 2, 2020 Joanne was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin to parents Leslie and Dorothy Hayden. She graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1954. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout for one year, followed by graduation with a degree in Elementary Education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 1958. She was also certified in Special Education from University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Joanne taught in both St. Paul and South St. Paul elementary schools. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Earl Goldbeck; and sons, Ronald Charles and Paul Alan. The Goldbecks were long-time members of the former First United Methodist Church in South St. Paul. Memorials are preferred to the Best Foundation, Simley High School in Inver Grove Heights. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
