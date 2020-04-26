July 23, 1956 – April 20, 2020 Jodee Wilson, 63, of Golden Valley, Minnesota, passed away suddenly on April 20, 2020, and went to her heavenly home. Born on July 23, 1956 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, she was the youngest daughter of John and Dolores Sunness. She is survived by the love of her life and devoted husband of 20 years, Patrick Wilson; brother Alan Bringle (Patricia) of Richfield, MN; sister Alana Sunness Griffith (John) of Sarasota, FL; nephews Adam Griffith, James Bringle (Emily), Kenneth Bringle (Jeanne), and Joel Bringle (Laurie); numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and Patrick's sisters: Diane Scheremet (Pete) of Edina, MN and Marjorie Lee Hane (Tom) of Edina, MN. Jodee attended Pilgrim Lutheran School in south Minneapolis from kindergarten through 8th grade, and then transferred to Golden Valley High School, graduating in 1974. She continued her post-secondary education at North Hennepin Community College. After graduation, she started her business career working in the travel industry and leaving that job to become an employee of Minnesota-based Northwest Airlines. Because of her father's love of flying as a private pilot, Jodee always had an interest in aviation. She took several years of flight lessons, passed all the assigned tests, but did not take the final solo test for her license. She laughingly said she was an "almost" pilot! She had a passion for poodles, and through the years had 3 beautiful dogs she loved very much. Those who knew her, knew Jodee loved to entertain people, often demonstrating her belly dancing skills, and other performance entertainment. She and her husband, Patrick, frequently entertained at senior nursing facilities. Jodee always was working on new challenges. She taught herself to hula hoop and, with her husband as videographer, she loved to make videos to show to all her family and friends. Jodee learned to make fleece blankets and would donate them to Project Linus to help children in need. Jodee and her husband volunteered their time to help with the Alzheimer's Association. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to King of Grace Lutheran Church, 600 Duluth Street, Golden Valley, MN 55422; or Animal Humane Society, 845 Meadow Lane N., Golden Valley, MN 55422; Alzheimer's Association, 7900 West 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439; Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities. Private funeral arrangements provided by Sunset Funeral Home. A celebration of Jodee's life will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home www.sunsetfuneralservices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.