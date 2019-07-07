|
Age 60 of Saint Paul Loving Wife & Mother Preceded in death by husband, Everett Stauff. Survived by son, Skyler Stauff; daughter, Joleana (Shawn) Holmberg; brother, Tom (Pam) Kennedy; and mother, Jocelyn. Visitation 11AM with at Funeral Service 12PM on Friday, July 12th at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2701 Rice St., Roseville. Interment at Union Cemetery in Maplewood. Reception to follow at the Keller Golf Course Clubhouse, 2166 Maplewood Dr., Maplewood from 3-6PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019