|
|
Age 75 of St. Paul, passed away on April 12, 2019 surrounded by family. Joel grew up in St. Paul. He graduated from Harding High School where he met and married the love of his life, Georgia Tavernier. They went on to raise two daughters during their fifty-two year marriage. Joel spent his career working for City of St. Paul Public Works. In 2002 after 33 years of service, he retired as Supervisor of Right of Way. Joel was a problem solver with a knack for creative solutions, resolving what some considered unfixable. He enjoyed working in the garage, photography, crossword puzzles, and traveling. He was an amazing person who showed love and kindness to all around him. He will be remembered for his wry sense of humor, quick wit, generous heart, and kind spirit. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather (papa); spending time with family and friends was truly his joy in life. He will be missed greatly and loved forever. Joel is preceded in death by father, Gerald; mother, Margaret; brother, David; and sister, Mary. He is survived by wife, Georgia; daughters, Natasha Roux (Matthew) and Sabrina Doren (Jeremy Schils); grandchildren Austin, Emma, Anna & Addison; and many family and friends. The family would like to thank St. Joseph's Hospital for their loving care and support. Memorial Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church (1730 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul) on Wednesday, April 24 at 11AM with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon will immediately follow the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019