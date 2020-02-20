Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Joel G. ADAMIC Obituary
Age 69, of Stillwater, went home to the Lord February 15, 2020. Joel is preceded in death by his father, Bud. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; children, John (Katie), Lee (Lila), Carrie (Ryan) Windett, and Lauren; grandchildren, Vayda Joel, Easton, Bryce and Izzy; siblings, Geri (Frank), Barb (Randy) and Martina (David); and many nieces, nephews, other loving friends and family. Memorial service Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard) with visitation one hour prior to service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2020
