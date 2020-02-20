|
|
Age 69, of Stillwater, went home to the Lord February 15, 2020. Joel is preceded in death by his father, Bud. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; children, John (Katie), Lee (Lila), Carrie (Ryan) Windett, and Lauren; grandchildren, Vayda Joel, Easton, Bryce and Izzy; siblings, Geri (Frank), Barb (Randy) and Martina (David); and many nieces, nephews, other loving friends and family. Memorial service Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard) with visitation one hour prior to service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2020