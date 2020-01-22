Home

Joel MOTYLINSKI Obituary
Age 68 of Oakdale Passed Away on January 19, 2020 Joel retired from Infinite Campus, he was a wonderful photographer, and he adored his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and George; and in-laws, Patricia and Hank Fillner. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lyne (Fillner); his sons, Jason (Courtney) and their children, Ella and Riley and Drew (Michelle) and their children, Avery and Madeline; brothers, Mark (Susan) and Paul (Sharon); sister-in-law, Dina (Terry) Blummer; and many other family and friends. There will be a gathering from 4-8PM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Oakwood Family Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Road, Maplewood. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Oncology Unit at Lakeview Hospital. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020
