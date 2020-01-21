|
|
Age 86 Lifelong resident of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 17, 2020. Preceded in death by husband James, two brothers and a sister. Survived by children, Mary Jo (John) Brinkman, Diane (Mike) Holm, Pat (Jeff) Frank, Aileen (Dan) Kerling, Micki (Don) Gustafson, Jim (Lori), Joe (Lynette), Ray (Lori), Cathy (Ken) Gjerde and Tim; 24 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and two more on the way; sisters Kitty Goiffon and Tris Schoeller; brother Leo Schoeller; and many nieces and nephews. A devoted member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 2:30PM Friday, Jan. 24 at the Church of St. Mary of the Lake, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Private family interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 21, 2020