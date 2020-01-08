|
Age 97, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. Born in Verses, Yugoslavia. Preceded in death by son, John. Survived by loving wife of 64 years, Joan; daughter, Suzette Evens (Matt Diltz); son, Steve (Julie); grand children, Andy, Edward, Douglas & Ashley; great-grandchildren, Jayden & Lexi; family friend, Shawn; also our European family & friends. Johann was hard working and loved spending time at the cabin with his family and friends. Memorial Service 1pm Sunday, January, 12th, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 12-1 prior to the service. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020