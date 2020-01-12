Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Christian Reformed Church
3540 75th St.
Inver Grove Heights, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Christian Reformed Church
3540 75th St.
Inver Grove Heights, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna VanGUNST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna VanGUNST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johanna VanGUNST Obituary
Age 93 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away surrounded by family on January 7, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Gerrit & Johanna Bos; husband, Lewis; 3 brothers; 4 sisters. Survived by sons, Ivan & Gary; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grand children; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; also other relatives & friends. Funeral Service 11 AM Monday, January 13th, at Grace Christian Reformed Church, 3540 75th St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-11 AM prior to the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -