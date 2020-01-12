|
|
Age 93 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away surrounded by family on January 7, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Gerrit & Johanna Bos; husband, Lewis; 3 brothers; 4 sisters. Survived by sons, Ivan & Gary; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grand children; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; also other relatives & friends. Funeral Service 11 AM Monday, January 13th, at Grace Christian Reformed Church, 3540 75th St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-11 AM prior to the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020