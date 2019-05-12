|
Age 79 Passed away May 9, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Angelo & Genevieve; sister Jo Anne. Survived by wife Anita; children Angela (Todd), Mark (Amy), Lisa (David); grandchildren Noah, Anna, Owen, William, Cael, Daulton, Nolan, Easton, Angelo; siblings Michael (Paulette), Timothy (Judy) and Mary Josephine. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (5/14) 12:00 PM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Special thank you to the HealthEast Hospice Team, Carla, Melissa, Bev and Jeanne, for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Francis De Sales School, 409 N Summit St., Spooner, WI 54801 or the . 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019