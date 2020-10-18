Age 95 Died in peace and comfort, Oct. 8, 2020 in St. Paul. Preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Krieg, and his life-partner, Lorraine Leppla. John is survived by his and Virginia's daughters, Kathryn Grevious, Jennifer Drew, Mary Niezgocki, and Carolyn Hall, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. John, a Harding HS graduate and a WWII army infantryman in the Pacific, worked at 3M, GE, NSP and Bethesda H. He moonlighted as a TV repairman. Well known for his mechanical and electrical skills, he could build and fix just about anything. John said raising his kids was his greatest accomplishment. He enjoyed family weekends at their lake cabin which included cement projects, grilling burgers and popcorn movie nights. Later in life, John loved family dinners, his tools and workshop, science magazines and caring for his pets. The family would like to thank New Harmony Care Center for the excellent care that John received in his final years. Date for private gathering TBD.