Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
John A. KUNTZ Jr.

John A. KUNTZ Jr. Obituary
February 19, 1928 – June 27, 2019 Of IGH, formerly of So. St. Paul Age 91. Beloved husband of 69 years to Dolores (Reckinger). Father to Tom (Laura), Connie (Steve) Kane, Jeff (Lee), John and Gerry (Marsha). Grandfather of Dr. Rachel, Annie and John Kuntz, Kelly (Sean) Hoskins, Joe (Taunya) Kane, Becky (Ryan) Lewis and Jackie Kane, Matthew (Juli), Alex and Luke Kuntz, Jessica (Dan) Perry, Amanda (Eric) Palmer, Ben (Ira), Cayleigh (fiancé, Nick) Kuntz, Kirsten (fiancé, Matt) and Michaela Shotley. Great-grand-father to Riley, Liam, Finn, Keegan, Corbin, AJ, Hudson, Avery, Maya, Samantha, Hazel and Eloise. Brother of Robert Kuntz. In-law to Ellie Kuntz, Herb (Avis) Reckinger, Jean Deering, Fran (Char) Reckinger and Donna McAndrews. John was a very proud life-long member of Holy Trinity Church. He was an outgoing person who loved life, people and was devoted to God. He was a caring and loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. Preceded in death by granddaughter, Melissa Kane; parents, John Sr. and Louise; siblings, Ed (Rose), Rosemae (John) O'Toole, Don and Tom; and in-laws, Alice Kuntz, Paul Deering, Bill Jahner, Vince McAndrews, Jan Reckinger and Tony McColley. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Wednesday, July 3rd at the CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY, 6th Ave. So. @ 8th St. in South St. Paul. Visitation 4-7 PM Tuesday, July 2nd at KLECATSKY & SONS SOUTHERN CHAPEL, 414 Marie Ave. in So. St. Paul and also 1 hour prior to the Mass at church on Wednesday. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Special thanks & gratitude to the staff at Brookdale/ Brookdale Hospice – IGH for their love and care. He loved you all. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
