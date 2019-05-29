|
|
May 25, 2019, age 95, formerly of Inver Grove Heights and Benson, AZ He is preceded in death by wife Maxine; parents Michael and Katherine; siblings Michael, Mary Gravelle, Ann Guck, Joe and twin brother Jim. Survived by children Twyla, John and Michelle (Dallas) Hanson; 2 grandchildren Rachael (Marc) Laurien & Alyssa (Andrew) Demond; and 2 great-grandsons, MacGregor John & Luke Anthony. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Thursday May 30, 2019 at CHURCH OF ST JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Ave. West St. Paul. Visitation 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Thursday, at the church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Afton Care.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019