Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST JOSEPH
154 Seminole Ave. West
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST JOSEPH
54 Seminole Ave. West
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John SABLAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. SABLAK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John A. SABLAK Obituary
May 25, 2019, age 95, formerly of Inver Grove Heights and Benson, AZ He is preceded in death by wife Maxine; parents Michael and Katherine; siblings Michael, Mary Gravelle, Ann Guck, Joe and twin brother Jim. Survived by children Twyla, John and Michelle (Dallas) Hanson; 2 grandchildren Rachael (Marc) Laurien & Alyssa (Andrew) Demond; and 2 great-grandsons, MacGregor John & Luke Anthony. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Thursday May 30, 2019 at CHURCH OF ST JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Ave. West St. Paul. Visitation 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Thursday, at the church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Afton Care.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now