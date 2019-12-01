|
|
Beloved Husband Age 69, of St. Paul Passed away from complications of Alzheimer's disease on November 24, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Arnold; and aunt, Herba. Survived by wife, Pam (nee Lemke); mother, Millie; and siblings, Ed, Mary & Ron. Memorial visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B from 1-3 PM Tuesday, December 3. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Salvation Army, or Humane Society. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019