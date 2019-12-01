Home

John A. SOLSTAD

John A. SOLSTAD Obituary
Beloved Husband Age 69, of St. Paul Passed away from complications of Alzheimer's disease on November 24, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Arnold; and aunt, Herba. Survived by wife, Pam (nee Lemke); mother, Millie; and siblings, Ed, Mary & Ron. Memorial visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B from 1-3 PM Tuesday, December 3. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Salvation Army, or Humane Society. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
