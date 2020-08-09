1/1
John A. "Jack" TRUE
Passed peacefully on August 3, 2020, age 93. Preceded in death by former wives, Nancy and Mary Lou; sisters, Martha, Mary, Janet, and Elizabeth. Survived by wife, Rosalie; son, John L. (Marlene) True; step-children, Kevin (Barb) Dawson and Rene (Gerard) Griswold; grandchildren; great-grand children; many family and friends. Korean War veteran, retired professor U of M – Extension, his great love was his family and barbershop singing. Private family burial Resurrection Cemetery. Special thanks to Lakeview Hospice and his caregivers. Memorials preferred to Second Harvest, Lakeview Hospice, or St. Croix Barbershop Chorus. 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
