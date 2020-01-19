Home

Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
(314) 832-7770
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Visitation
Following Services
John A. WORKS Jr.


1944 - 2020
John A. WORKS Jr. Obituary
Age 75 Died peacefully on January 9, 2020 at his home, the Greystone in St. Louis. Born August 25, 1944 in St. Paul Minnesota, he was the first child of John Arthur Works, Sr. and Sarah Lorraine Works (Cumming). He attended Yale University, graduated with honors in 1966, and received a Master's and PhD from University of Wisconsin in African History. His academic career spanned the globe from Maiduguri University, Nigeria to University of MO, St. Louis, where he retired as an Associate Professor of African History in 1997. He is survived by his husband Howard L. Logan, of St. Louis, his brother Robert F. Works, of Grand Cayman Island, and his sister Sarah W. Freeman, Mendota Heights, MN, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 am with reception following at the church. Donations (in lieu of flowers) to Trinity Episcopal Church, 600 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO. 63108 or donors choice. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
