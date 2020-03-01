|
|
Age 95, of Lindstrom Born and raised in Winona, Minnesota by his proud Polish parents Isabel and Andrew, died on February 19, 2020 at his beautiful home on Kroon Lake. Preceded in death by his mother Isabel (Herek) Lelwica, father Andrew Lelwica and Mary (Welshons) his loving wife of 63 years. Survived by his sister Barbara (Gene) Smith, brother Dr. Ted (Marge) Lelwica. Children: Christine (Robert) Schulte, Lucy (Tom) Kittredge, Dr. Mary (Dr. Tom Hebeisen) Lelwica, Julia Lelwica Arcuri, Andrew, Dr. Michael (Laura Luchsinger) Lelwica. Grandchildren: Nicolas, Ariel, Brian, Simon, Sarah, Althea, Shane, Greta. Great-grand children: Kaelyn, Colin, Jaxon. Twelve nieces and nephews and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. John proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1946 training to be a pilot, gunner, and bomb disposal person. John graduated from St. Mary's College in Winona, MN in 1949 with a BSS in Business Administration. He met his precious wife Mary while attending University of Minnesota in 1949. Nine months later they were married in Stillwater, MN. After marriage John became an 8th grade Math Teacher and Basketball Coach at Meadowbrook School in Golden Valley, MN. Soon after that John and Mary had three infant girls to support. John then joined the F.B.I in 1952 to help take care of the growing family. He served at multiple offices. Detroit Michigan and Newark New Jersey being the two main assignments. John retired from the F.B.I in 1975. He briefly worked as a Supervisor of Security at a bank in Newark NJ. Then he moved his family to be head of Security at IBP meat plant in Sioux City, Iowa. In 1983/84 John and Mary moved back to their home state of Minnesota. They renovated a large summer cottage into a permanent home on Kroon Lake in Lindstrom, MN. John took great care of the house and large property. He loved to garden, put up bird feeders, feed the birds, repairing and restoring furniture, making wood items. His faithful dog Rooney was by his side on many of those adventures. He care- fully researched and documented his Polish Ancestry of his Mother Isabel's side of the family. He was very active in the building up and ministry at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Lindstrom. He did work for the Chisago County Historical Society. Later years on Kroon Lake involved John taking care of this wife Mary until her death in 2013. John was a very caring man who touched and affected many lives near and far. He left this earth surrounded by the love of family, angels on earth the Kapsners, Froemkes, and his caregiver Leigha and many other friends. John's funeral will be held at noon on Friday, March 6 with visitation one hour prior to the service all at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Family Pathways Chisago Lakes Area Food Shelf.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020