Age 69 Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Preceded in death by parents John Temperante, Jenny Curto Temperante, and step-father Michael LaPorte. Loving husband to Christina and proud father of Tony (Klara), Anika, and Andrew. Best Grandpa ever to Theodore, Matteo, and Arthur. Brother of Michael LaPorte (Lisa) and nieces Amanda and Bridget. John was born and raised in Pennsylvania. He attended Mount St. Mary's College in Maryland. John and Chris moved to Minnesota in their 20's. John was a gentle man, often described as the calmest (but still loud) Italian anyone ever knew. He enjoyed being around people, hosting Sunday pool parties with Chris, volunteering at St Pascal's Men's Club, game group with his friends, and simply chatting with anyone he came across. John's favorite things included rooting for the Steelers and his adopted Minnesota teams, traveling to Italy and Prague to visit family, and most of all, telling others about his wife and children's accomplishments that he was so very proud of. John struggled with Parkinson's and spent the last months of his life in the wonderful care of Breck Home. He loved to laugh, loved to travel, and loved to eat. He will be greatly missed. Memorials may be sent in John's name to St Pascal Baylon Men's Club.