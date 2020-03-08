|
Age 58, of Mendota Heights Died February 27, 2020 after a short illness peacefully at home with his wife Paula by his side. Preceded in death by his parents George and Theresa Gondek. Survived by his loving wife, Paula Clements Gondek. Siblings, Patty Geray, Mary Newpower (Scott). In-laws, Susan McCloskey, Sally (Dave) Krupich, Tom (Juliana) Clements and many beloved nieces and nephews. A lifelong resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. A graduate of Johnson High School. John was a proud Evans Scholar at The University of Minnesota, where he received his Bachelor and Master's degrees at the Carlson School of Business. John had a successful career in the insurance business. His knowledge gave his clients comfort and confidence. Starting as a caddy, John's lifelong love of golf taught him about life. Honesty, integrity, perseverance and a hearty laugh were his hallmarks. Kindness, reliability and honor were his core. John will be greatly missed by his family and John and Paula's wide circle of friends. Visitation at O'Halloran and Murphy Snelling Chapel, Monday, March 9, from 4:00-7:30 PM. Funeral at Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church, Tuesday, March 10, at 10:00 AM. Reception to follow at Nativity. Private Interment at Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul. Memorials can be donated to: Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Boulevard, Glenview, IL 60026 or online at: https://wgaesf.org/content/memorials-and-honorariums
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020