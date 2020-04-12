|
Entered into Eternal Life on April 10, 2020 Age 83 of Oakdale. Born on November 18, 1936. John was preceded in death by parents, John & Dorothy; brother, Jim; and wife Joan. Survived by sisters, Joanne Hjelle, Kathleen (Terry) Nash; brother, Bob (Patricia); children, Tony (Connie), Susan (Brian) Fry, Laura (Gary) Weiss, Jackie (Garcia) Beverly, Jerome (Wanda) and Randy (Wendy); grandchildren, Brad, Toby, Abby, Heather, Melissa, Gary, Adam, Katie, Dustin, Emily, Daniel, Congetta, Alisha, Gretchen, Cassie, Brian, Charlie, John, Heidi and Randy; and 26 great grandchildren. Family Graveside Service to be held. Memorial Mass at a later date. Streaming link available in John's obituary on funeral home website for Graveside Service Wednesday (April 15, 2020) 11:00 AM. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020