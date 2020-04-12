Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Streaming link available in John's obituary on funeral home website for Graveside Service
Resources
More Obituaries for John PETERFESO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Anthony "Jack" PETERFESO


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Anthony "Jack" PETERFESO Obituary
Entered into Eternal Life on April 10, 2020 Age 83 of Oakdale. Born on November 18, 1936. John was preceded in death by parents, John & Dorothy; brother, Jim; and wife Joan. Survived by sisters, Joanne Hjelle, Kathleen (Terry) Nash; brother, Bob (Patricia); children, Tony (Connie), Susan (Brian) Fry, Laura (Gary) Weiss, Jackie (Garcia) Beverly, Jerome (Wanda) and Randy (Wendy); grandchildren, Brad, Toby, Abby, Heather, Melissa, Gary, Adam, Katie, Dustin, Emily, Daniel, Congetta, Alisha, Gretchen, Cassie, Brian, Charlie, John, Heidi and Randy; and 26 great grandchildren. Family Graveside Service to be held. Memorial Mass at a later date. Streaming link available in John's obituary on funeral home website for Graveside Service Wednesday (April 15, 2020) 11:00 AM. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -