Age 75, of Vadnais Heights, MN Passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. Born in Minneapolis on October 13, 1944. Survived by wife Nancy (Knowlton) Leppa; daughters Christine (Leppa) Horwath and Elizabeth (Leppa) Horwath; AFS son Rainer Hempfling (Noah Pacio); sons-in-law Joseph Horwath and Jerome Horwath; grandchildren Matthew, Grant, Audrey and Elsie; sisters- & brothers-in-law Bonnie and David Nelson, Glenn Knowlton, & Kären and Steven Theissen; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Armond and Grace (Klemp) Leppa; stepmother Margaret (Johnson) Leppa; mother- & father-in-law, Wayne and Dagnie Knowlton. John admirably donated his body to Mayo Clinic Bequest Program Anatomical Services. John served as an officer in the U.S. Army. A private burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020