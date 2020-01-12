Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John LEPPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Arthur LEPPA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Arthur LEPPA Obituary
Age 75, of Vadnais Heights, MN Passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. Born in Minneapolis on October 13, 1944. Survived by wife Nancy (Knowlton) Leppa; daughters Christine (Leppa) Horwath and Elizabeth (Leppa) Horwath; AFS son Rainer Hempfling (Noah Pacio); sons-in-law Joseph Horwath and Jerome Horwath; grandchildren Matthew, Grant, Audrey and Elsie; sisters- & brothers-in-law Bonnie and David Nelson, Glenn Knowlton, & Kären and Steven Theissen; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Armond and Grace (Klemp) Leppa; stepmother Margaret (Johnson) Leppa; mother- & father-in-law, Wayne and Dagnie Knowlton. John admirably donated his body to Mayo Clinic Bequest Program Anatomical Services. John served as an officer in the U.S. Army. A private burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -