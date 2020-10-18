1/1
John Austin . KALLEVIG
1935 - 2020
Professional Engineer. October 24, 1935 to October 2, 2020 of Balsam Lake, WI (formerly of Shoreview, MN and Eveleth, MN). Preceded in death by wife of 60 years, Loretta Jean Aileen, his parents, his brother Kermit Rue Kallevig Sr., and brother-in-law James E. Seaholm. Deeply missed by children Faun (Michael) Bonewits, Peter (Barb), Susan (Hinshaw) Brandt and Austin; grandchildren Billy (Angie) Hinshaw, Michelle (Chris) Arnett and Chaz R. Hinshaw; 8 siblings; numerous nieces, and nephews. John and Loretta were married July 28, 1957. John graduated from the U of M with a Bachelor of Aeronautical Engineering, 1958. For most of his career, he specialized in new product and technologies development. He co-authored 4 patents and held several executive offices for both Minnesota Society of Professional Engineers (MnSPE) and Professional Engineers in Industry MN Chapter (MN PEI). He published over a dozen papers and gave many lectures to top organizations in his field. John had many hobbies tied to the outdoors, including traveling most of the US, completing 4 marathons, and Birkebeiner. He also sang in several choirs, and was the family genealogist tracing the Kallevig ancestry back to the 1400s. John was active in The Gideons International and Salvation Army as his faith was central in his life, and he had a fundamental calling to serve others. Arrangements are entrusted with Skinner Funeral Homes of Cumberland, Wisconsin.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
