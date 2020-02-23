|
Beloved Husband, Dad Grandpa & Great-Grandpa Age 93 of Maplewood, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Maud; special aunt and uncle, Ed and Margaret Warnemunde of LeCenter (MN); and brothers, Arnie, Bill & Gene, who along with Jack, served in WWII. Survived by loving wife of 70 years, Lois; children, Ann (Jon) Stevenson, Pat (Kathy), Greg, Bob (Janet), Peggy Strand, Tom, Joe (Tammie); 15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Sauro; many nieces and nephews. Jack was especially proud of his Irish heritage, his naval service, his catholic faith, and his family. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, February 27 at THE CHURCH OF ST. JEROME, 380 E. Roselawn Ave., Maplewood. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B and from 9:30 - 10:30 AM Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, direct Memorial Donations to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020