John BAIRD

Long-time Stillwater area resident Passed away peacefully at age 96 He led an active life as a businessman, hobby farmer, community volunteer, and philanthropist. He cared deeply about Minnesota and the Stillwater community and gave his time to several civic and charitable organizations including the Minnesota Land Trust, the Gateway Trail Association, the Friends of the Stillwater Library, the Lion's Club, the St. Croix Valley Foundation, and the St. Croix Valley United Way. He is survived by his four children Steven, David, Andrew, and Carolyn; his four grandchildren, Cayley, Carolyn, Timothy, Linnae; and his nieces, nephews, and many friends. During World War II, John served in the Army as a side gunner in a B-17 bomber crew flying missions over Germany. He was wounded and awarded the Purple Heart. After the war, he attended Yale University, married Nancy Rhynedance (deceased 2010), and returned to Saint Paul to start a family. In 1969, John and Nancy moved to the Stillwater area. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a memorial gathering will be announced at a future date. Memorial gifts may be donated to — the St. Croix Valley Foundation, the Minnesota Land Trust, or Planned Parenthood. 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
