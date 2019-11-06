Home

Of North Branch, MN Formerly of St. Paul, MN Passed away Sunday October 27, 2019 . John was born October 1, 1945. Survived by daughter Natalie (David) Franson; son Michael (Kristine); grandchildren Tiffany, Hannah, Noah, Joshua, and Matthew; great-grandchildren Carter and Samira; brothers William, Lawrence; sisters Rose and Sandy; special friend Jean Otterstrom. Preceded in death by parents Josephine (Koren) and Louis Bambenek; wife Rita (Mulske) Bambenek; sisters Mary, Donna, Joan, Linda and brother LeRoy; and best friend Denny Spreeman. John enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, gardening, carpentry and tinkering in his garage. He was a US Army veteran and a long-time employee of Gillette Company. A celebration of life will be held on November 9, at Envision Hotel in South St. Paul, from 6-9pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to offset medical costs for John's grandson, Matthew Franson. 651 361 9273 summitfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019
