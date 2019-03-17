|
|
October 28, 1935 – January 19, 2019 John passed away peacefully in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. John was preceded in death by his wife Lin, and is survived by many family members, friends, and neighbors who were blessed to know him. John will be remembered for his happy nature, heartfelt laugh, gentle manner, and all things related to planes, trains, and automobiles. John loved to tell stories about his life adventures, including growing up in White Bear Lake, serving as an Air Force medic in Japan, working as an airplane mechanic for TWA in Los Angeles, and the many happy years he shared with Lin. Memorial visitation Saturday, March 23rd from 12-2PM at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. There will be a time to share memories at 2PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019