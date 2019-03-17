Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
time to share memories at Mueller Memorial
White Bear Lake 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John LEHMICKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bean LEHMICKE


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Bean LEHMICKE Obituary
October 28, 1935 – January 19, 2019 John passed away peacefully in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. John was preceded in death by his wife Lin, and is survived by many family members, friends, and neighbors who were blessed to know him. John will be remembered for his happy nature, heartfelt laugh, gentle manner, and all things related to planes, trains, and automobiles. John loved to tell stories about his life adventures, including growing up in White Bear Lake, serving as an Air Force medic in Japan, working as an airplane mechanic for TWA in Los Angeles, and the many happy years he shared with Lin. Memorial visitation Saturday, March 23rd from 12-2PM at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. There will be a time to share memories at 2PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Download Now