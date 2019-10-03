|
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at age 89, surrounded by his loving family. He spent his lifetime as an innovator in the golf course and turf industry, starting two companies- Kinco and Turfco while working at the family company National Mower started by his father – This year his family is celebrating 100 years of working in the golf and turf industry. He had an Innovative spirit with numerous patents in his name who loved nothing more than to work on his cars – especially when they were in pieces on a garage floor. Interests included history and politics (life long member of Republican party) working on the campaigns of Eisenhower, Goldwater and Reagan and educating the public about the dangers of communism in Cuba and the Captive Nations through Conservative Citizens. He and his wife loved to travel. Member of the GCSAA–Golf Course Superintendents Association since 1956; Classic Car Club of America and Rolls Royce Owners Club, The GYRO, an investment club, and The Informal Club. Served as a board member for the Carpenter Nature Center. Graduate of Saint Paul Academy and Washington and Lee University. But his greatest passion was for his family. He made being a good and honorable man, a dependable friend and loving father and respected business owner look so easy. He loved being at the family cabin on the St. Croix and hosted many picnics with neighbors, friends and family. He was a true gentleman with a sparkle in his eye and a kindness to all those he met. Survived by his loving wife, Judy; daughters, Kas (Marty Babcock), Laura (Richard Neuner); sons, George (Jennifer), Scott (Betsy); and grandchildren, Michael, Catherine, Ben, John, Payton, Mason, Ellie and Brooke, and great-grandson, Anthony. Visitation at 3-6pm Sunday, October 6 at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul. Memorial Service 2pm Monday October 7 at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 60 N Kent St, St Paul, with reception following. Private Burial Oakland Cemetery. Donations suggested to St John the Evangelist or to your choice. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 3, 2019