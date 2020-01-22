Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Passed away peacefully January 18, 2020, surrounded by his family at home. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Lynn (nee Campbell); sons, Benjamin (Samantha) and Timothy (Rebecca); grandchildren, Madeline and Julianna; siblings, Jill (John) Kane and Joann Bousquet. John was born in Amityville, NY on January 16, 1946, and called Minnesota home for over 30 years. His career in corporate communications spanned more than 40 years. John deeply loved his family and enjoyed trips to Sanibel Island, fly fishing, and telling stories. Visitation 3:00–7:00 PM, Sunday, January 26, at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 West, Shoreview. Private memorial service and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis to follow on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots, the Children's Hospital Association of St. Paul, or a charity of the donor's choosing.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020
