Age 73, of Shoreview, Minnesota Passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 after fighting aggressive lung cancer. John was born to Ernestine (Gants) and Frank Skubitz on May 6, 1947 in Goshen, Indiana. John is survived by Paulette Skubitz (Nelson), siblings Frank Skubitz (Kathleen) of Andover, MN and Cheryll Skubitz of Buffalo, MN; children Jason (Barbra) Skubitz of Arden Hills, MN, and Stephanie Schmidt of Vadnais Heights, MN; grandchildren Spencer Schmidt, Hunter Schmidt, Roman Skubitz and Torin Skubitz. He was preceded in death by his parents. John was married to his loving wife, Paulie, for over 50 years. John worked for Western Weighing and Inspection Bureau and Regions Hospital. He was a veteran of the Vietnam war. John was a loving family man, dependable in every way. He was always involved, willing, and available to help at a moment's notice. John was a true acquisitionist and negotiator. If there was something that you needed, he would research and find multiple options at the lowest prices. And if negotiation was involved, the deal was even sweeter. John was an experience creator. If it was a gift, there maybe a theme or riddle involved, clothing was washed and ready to wear, and electronics were charged ready for play. If it was a summer get together, there would be buckets of water balloons to enjoy. He was always ready for a good prank or water balloon war. Celebration of life will be determined at a later date.









