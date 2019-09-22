Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
John C. CLARK Ph.D.

John C. CLARK Ph.D. Obituary
Age 91 Died September 17, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Joan. Survived by children Pamela Ann Clark (John Duesing), Patricia Ellen Clark (John Bryson) and John Charles Clark Jr. (Janna Ross); 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; stepbrothers Roger and Ron Voorhis; and stepsister Catherine Capozza. John was a Federal Government Employee working to improve healthcare outcomes for many years, a World War II Veteran, a devoted husband and father, and had strong interests in art, music and architectural design. Private family service. Interment will be in the colum-ba rium in Arlington National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
