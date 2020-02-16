Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John GROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. "Jack" GROSS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. "Jack" GROSS Obituary
Retired Fire Fighter Age 83, of St. Paul Died February 12, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Jackie; sons, Dennis and Stephen and daughter, Jennifer; , parents Conrad and Evelyn; brothers Jim and Bob. Survived by children, Andrea (Jim) Loewen and Terrence Gross; grandchildren, Danielle, Nathan, Derek (Bethany) and Jake; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pat Vierling, Gene (Sharon) Gross, Tom Gross and Bill (Kathy) Gross; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 12:00 Noon Saturday, February 22 at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 W. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -