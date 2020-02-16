|
|
Retired Fire Fighter Age 83, of St. Paul Died February 12, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Jackie; sons, Dennis and Stephen and daughter, Jennifer; , parents Conrad and Evelyn; brothers Jim and Bob. Survived by children, Andrea (Jim) Loewen and Terrence Gross; grandchildren, Danielle, Nathan, Derek (Bethany) and Jake; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pat Vierling, Gene (Sharon) Gross, Tom Gross and Bill (Kathy) Gross; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 12:00 Noon Saturday, February 22 at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 W. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020