Age 88 Of Mendota Heights Passed away on May 2, 2020 at home. Survived by wife, Ione, and children, Brent (Mary Lou), Tyrone, Valerie (John) Ferrian, Lance (Tracey) & Vince (Jenae) and 9 grandchildren. Funeral Mass 11:00AM, Friday, August 7th at the Church of St. Matthew, 510 Hall Ave; St. Paul. Visitation one hour before the Mass. Memorials preferred to St. Matthew's Church or the American Heart Association . Due to Covid-19, a luncheon will not be included after the funeral.