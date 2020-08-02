1/1
John C. O'CONNELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John was born to Jack and Ginny O'Connell in Jackson, MI, on December 28, 1950. He passed away peacefully, at home, on July 30th, 2020. Survived by wife of 42 years, Jean; children: Meghan (Neal), Kelly (Fred); grandchildren: Aine, Lennon, Kennedy, Freddie; siblings: Anne (Gary), Katie (Steve), Tom (Denise); in-laws: Mary (Bill), Pat (Dan), Mike (Nancy), Theresa (Mark), Bill (Mimi); and several nieces. He loved his life and lived it to the fullest. As an avid outdoorsman, he thrived when XC skiing, biking, golfing and soaking in the views from the family cabin. After retiring as a Management Consultant from Aubrey Daniels and Associates, he explored his passions and traveled the world with family and friends. One of his greatest loves was XC skiing and in recent years he managed the start of the City of Lakes Loppet and the finish of the American Birkebeiner. John loved "his three girls" more than anything in the world. His grandchildren were a special delight, they describe him as funny, kind, and always there for them. He so bravely and fiercely battled cancer for the last three years. He showed grace, strength, determination and grit. In the end, he was with his girls. He was at the finish for countless races over the years and we know he will be there at our final finish line. We want to thank the Regions Hospital and Mayo Cancer Center staff for their amazing care. Memorials preferred to the American Birkebeiner Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved