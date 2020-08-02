John was born to Jack and Ginny O'Connell in Jackson, MI, on December 28, 1950. He passed away peacefully, at home, on July 30th, 2020. Survived by wife of 42 years, Jean; children: Meghan (Neal), Kelly (Fred); grandchildren: Aine, Lennon, Kennedy, Freddie; siblings: Anne (Gary), Katie (Steve), Tom (Denise); in-laws: Mary (Bill), Pat (Dan), Mike (Nancy), Theresa (Mark), Bill (Mimi); and several nieces. He loved his life and lived it to the fullest. As an avid outdoorsman, he thrived when XC skiing, biking, golfing and soaking in the views from the family cabin. After retiring as a Management Consultant from Aubrey Daniels and Associates, he explored his passions and traveled the world with family and friends. One of his greatest loves was XC skiing and in recent years he managed the start of the City of Lakes Loppet and the finish of the American Birkebeiner. John loved "his three girls" more than anything in the world. His grandchildren were a special delight, they describe him as funny, kind, and always there for them. He so bravely and fiercely battled cancer for the last three years. He showed grace, strength, determination and grit. In the end, he was with his girls. He was at the finish for countless races over the years and we know he will be there at our final finish line. We want to thank the Regions Hospital and Mayo Cancer Center staff for their amazing care. Memorials preferred to the American Birkebeiner Foundation.









