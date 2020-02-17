|
|
Age 83 Attn: Teamsters Local 120 Passed away surrounded by his family on February 15, 2020. Preceded in death by wife Marion, son John Christopher, grandson Matthew DeMike, great grand son Jackson DeMike and brother Sam. Survived by children Pamela (Gary) Erickson, Lynn (James) Dorner, Patti Jo (Roger) Amundson, Jacqueline Stinson and Dr. Thomas Stinson; grandchildren Rachael, Sara, Jessica, Elizabeth, John, Whitney, Veronica, Scott, Jennifer, Amy, Stephanie, Alex, Myles & Tyler; great grandchildren Connor, Amaya, Annie, Ben, Taylor, Maddy, Joe, Olivia, William, Carter, Gavin, Isa & Mara and sister Mary Jo Gulden, his canine partner in crime, Remmy and extended family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, February 18th at 11:00 am with visitation starting at 9:00 am at CHURCH OF ST. CASIMIR, 929 Jessamine Street. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2020