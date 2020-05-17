John C. YOUNGREN
Age 97 - Passed away on May 15, 2020 of Natural Causes. Preceded in death by wife, Alice; daughter, Mary; and brother, Paul. Survived by son, Tim; daughters, Karla (Rick) Dansare, Laura (Dick) Hamrick, Jill, and Ruth (Jason); 7 grandchildren & 9 great-grand children; brother, David (Jo); and many nieces & nephews. A special thanks to the staff of Lyngblomsten Apartments & Care Center for their loving care. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Lyngblomsten.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
