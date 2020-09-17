1/1
Father John Calvert CLAY
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 94 Passed away in his sleep September 13, 2020. For forty-eight years he brought hope and love and laughter to his parishioners as pastor of St. Stanislaus Church in Saint Paul. Father Clay was born to Karl & Mary Clay in Des Moines, Iowa on July 7, 1926. The family moved in 1933 to New Ulm, Minnesota where he was inspired by his sixth-grade sports coach, a Catholic priest, to explore a life of ministry. He began his journey to the priesthood at the age of 15 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, first at Nazareth Hall Preparatory Seminary and then Saint Paul Seminary. He was ordained in the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis in 1951 and ministered as pastor of St. Stanislaus Church in Saint Paul from 1975 until he became Pastor Emeritus in 2019. "We are surrounded by love" -- Father Clay preached -- "the love we name God." The parish, affectionately known as St. Stan's, has published his homilies in four volumes: Dear People Whom God Loves, Surrounded by Love, Awesome Love, and Mysterious Love. Survived by his brother Robert; nieces Gina (Steven) Vullo, Juliana Mandat, Patricia (John McQuaid), Kristin (Paul Setaro), nephews Paul (Chang Jin Li) and John (Elizabeth), great-nieces Natalie Mandat and Sam McQuaid, and great-nephews Joey Vullo, Matthew McQuaid, and River. Preceded in death by his brothers Karl Jr, James (Alba); sister-in-law Winifred, dear friends Oma & Don Christle. Father Clay leaves behind his dear friend of 79 years, Father John Brandes; his friend who became family, Eme Lennick. Father enjoyed and appreciated his many beloved staff, board members, volunteers, & friends. It would not have been possible to touch lives with his teachings without the many who carry the message of St. Stanislaus Church. In recognition of the pandemic, arrangements are designed to support social distancing guidelines. To open the funeral to everyone a virtual funeral will be streamed at https://www.ststans.org at a later date. A public visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20 from 2:00 to 5:00 at St. Stanislaus Church, 398 Superior St., Saint Paul, MN 55102. Condolences may be expressed at the St. Stan's website. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you offer a charitable donation to St. Stanislaus Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved