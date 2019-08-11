|
Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, caregiver, and dear friend, John Calvin Neimeyer, Jr., age 90 passed away on May 23, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife Karin; two children; John Neimeyer and Martha (John) Gart; his grandchildren Evan and Jillian; great-grandchildren Colin and Jade; sister Nancy (Ted) Weyerhaeuser and their extended family; and his sister-in-law Martha (Roy) Johnson. He is preceded in death by parents, Catherine and John Calvin Neimeyer, Sr. John was born in Duluth, Minnesota on June 4, 1928, and was raised in St. Paul. He graduated from St. Paul Academy, now St. Paul Academy and Summit School. He earned degrees in Economics and History from Amherst College in Massachusetts, where he was a Delta Upsilon, and then served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. After the War, he settled in Edina, Minnesota and spent the entirety of his career in the building products industry and in the 1970s, co-founded Residential Products Marketers. John was known for the way his customers, employees and industry contacts became his life-long friends. The sport of football was an enduring joy in John's life - both as a player and a spectator. He captained both his high school and college football teams. He also made the U.S. Army team as a running back when he was serving in the 120th Combat Engineer Battalion attached to the 45th Infantry Division of the Army during the Korean War. John's became the number one team and was destined to play in what was known as "the Rice Bowl" in Tokyo, Japan just as team members were deployed to Korea. As a five-decade season ticket holder for the Minnesota Vikings, John missed only a handful of games. He recently purchased his season tickets for the 2019/2020 season with great anticipation. Well into his late 80's, John was a passionate duck hunter. Every October for more than 50 years, he traveled north to Canada, and for half those years, to the Delta Marsh of Canada's Lake Manitoba, called one of the world's great gathering places for migratory waterfowl. He was equally dedicated to the sport of skiing, and it was, in fact while skiing that he met Karin his wife of 64 years. John happily skied with his family into his late 70s, taking his last run at Vail at the age of 79 with his family. John will be remembered and missed for how he nurtured friendships - a gift that was passed down from his parents. He loved attending his weekly lunches with industry partners, tri-weekly lunches with close friends, monthly lunches with former St. Paul Academy classmates. He never missed reunions with the 45th Infantry and often visited his Army buddies in New York City. John was a loyal, dedicated, family man who lovingly cared for his wife during her illness. Always a gentleman, like his father before him, he was unwaveringly optimistic and had a kind word to say about everyone he met. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a or: Delta Waterfowl Foundation, 1412 Basin Avenue, Bismarck ND, 58504, St. Paul Academy and Summit School, 1712 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105, or Grace Hospice, 1015 4th Avenue North, Suite 206, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405. Thank you to his loving caregivers Quentin Bouska and Chris Ateji. A memorial service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery Chapel, 3600 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls at 10AM Wednesday, August 28, 2019. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 25, 2019