Passed away at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN from multiple complications of intestinal surgery shortly after beginning his sixty-sixth year. Preceded in death by: Father, Robert James; Mother, Vera (nee Seman); brother, Paul Robert. Survived by: Brothers Richard (Bernice [dec.]), Charles (Renee), Peter (Debra), Robert (Karen), Christopher (Jean); many nieces and nephews; many grandnieces and grandnephews. Those who knew John the longest remember two separate people. The first was a gifted athlete that made difficult maneuvers look like just another simple ballet step. He also had a keen insight on human nature and a razor-sharp wit that commented on what he observed. A natural offshoot of this talent was a gift for naming people, like Bluto in "Animal House". Magically, the name would echo through the school and stick to the person, seemingly forever. Though an average student, he was a hard worker and had jobs after his full-time classes. With a soccer scholarship to a prestigious college, it seemed his life was set. In the summer after his first year, though, he was struck with a disease. After some time, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Since one only need look up the disease to learn the disheartening ways the disease changes the sufferer, suffice it to say this is when the other John appeared. The sad thing is that the severity of the disease would mean there was a constant stream of hopeful starts and heartbreaking stops in his life. But the important thing is how the inner John dealt with the burdens of the disease. As always, he constantly looked for work to keep him busy and, when his mind was clear, the results were perfect. He could still make friends and they all had names -- even his caretakers wore their sobriquets with pride. Many commented on the physical and mental strength that helped him through the demands of his disease. Sadly, the chemical cures -- especially because of the amount required to offset the severity of the disease -- were hard on John's body. He spent his last six years lovingly cared for in a R&M Welty group home. To try to mention each of all the other institutions or people that helped John through the years would be impossible; thanks to all. Because of the Covid19 outbreak, a celebration of John's life will be postponed. Date not yet determined. www.Washburn-Mcreavy.com New Brighton Chapel 651-636-9821
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.