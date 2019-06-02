|
Age 85 of Forest Lake, MN John (Chic) Abbott, the Irish Patriarch of a large family, passed on May 28, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. John, who was proud of his Irish ancestry, graduated from St. Thomas Academy and University of St. Thomas. He married Sharon Baber in 1959. John was devoted to his family and always put them first in his life. He and Sharon had seven children: Cindy (Tom) Gubash, Eugene (Cathy), John (Teri), Lucy (Paul) Schmitz, Ed (passed on May 11, 2018) (Elizabeth), Rick (Cheri) and Bill. During his life, John's family grew to 36 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. John was never without a pet dog, and is survived by Max. Chic had many friends. He was active in the church, Lions Club and Red Cross Blood Mobile. John donated over 110 times throughout his life. He was a medical supplies salesman. A celebration of his life will be at St. Peters Catholic Church, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN on June 14, 2019. Visitation starts at 10:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. A special thank you to the staff at Cherrywood Pointe Memory Care and Fairview Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor or blood donations to the Red Cross Blood Mobile in honor of John.
