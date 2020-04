Age 69 Died at his home on April 8, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents Max and LaMoine and wife, Connie. He is survived by daughter, Margaret and brothers Jim and Ron. John was born in Lansing, Michigan, graduated from Michigan State University in 1974, and moved to Minnesota that same year. Service arrangements are postponed until a safer time. Donations may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

