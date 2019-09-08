|
Age 95 Passed away peacefully July 30, 2019 at home in Rio Verde, Arizona. An architect with ATS&R, John designed many churches and schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Survivors include: wife, Julie Torseth, Rio Verde, AZ, John W. Torseth (Nancy) and sons Jack and Alex, Desert Ridge, AZ, and Ann Torseth, St. Paul, MN. Surviving siblings are Delores Hodgson, St. Paul, MN, Arthur (Joanne) Torseth, Maplewood, MN, and James (Cara) Torseth, Stillwater, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Alvilda Torseth, wife Corinne, brother Tom Torseth and wife Beverly, brother-in-law Dick Hodgson, and son Todd Torseth. A memorial service is planned for Monday, September 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Fred C. Andersen Scout Camp in Houlton, WI with lunch following. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Northern Star Scouting on behalf of the Scout Camp, to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, AZ, or to Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston, KS.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019