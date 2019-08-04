Home

Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-3596
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
John Clarence WAITE

John Clarence WAITE Obituary
Age 72, of Lauderdale, MN Passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Marlow Waite; sister, Joan Weddle. John graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor's Degree in engineering and had a lifelong career at Unisys. John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara Waite; brother, William Waite; niece, nephews, extended family, friends, and loving pet Sadie. Memorial Service Wednesday, August 7th 10 AM with visitation one hour prior at Sunset Funeral Home 2250 St. Anthony Blvd NE, Minneapolis. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society. Sunset-Kapala-Glodek 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
